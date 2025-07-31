Firefighters rescue 2, including child, from burning home in Pasco

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were rescued after a home went up in flames in Land O' Lakes early Thursday morning.
Pasco County Fire Rescue said they received a call around 4 a.m. about the home on Runaway Breeze Drive. While units were being dispatched to the scene, they learned that people were still trapped inside.
The call was then upgraded to a second alarm as crews arrived to find heavy smoke.
Firefighters were able to make their way inside and rescue the two victims, including a child. Both were airlifted to a local hospital in serious condition.
Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.
