TAMPA, Fla. — There’s no denying it, travel has gotten more expensive over the years.

It’s something Jillian Belman has noticed, too.

“I definitely think travel can be expensive, but I think it depends on how you do it,” said Belman, a Tampa resident.

How you do it is key, and travel experts will agree.

WATCH: Booking a last-minute summer trip can save you money, expert suggests

Last minute summer travel deals

As summer wraps up, whether you’re looking to get in one last family vacation before school or you’re just interested in a trip to take advantage of the remaining summer deals, now is the time to book.

“There are great deals to be had out there, so people should really look into it,” said Brooke Hansen, Director of USF’s Hospitality and Tourism Management Program.

There are lots of ways you can save on a vacation before summer ends, like choosing lesser-known destinations or locations that are in their off-season right now.

“We want to think about places like Southeast Asia. It’s their off-season now, too… It’s wintertime right now in the southern hemisphere. Australia has great deals in their off-season. Same thing for places like Argentina, it’s also their wintertime too. So Southern Brazil, Argentina, these places can offer some great affordable travel,” said Hansen.

Look into bundles that include flights, hotels, and car rentals—those can be deeply discounted for last-minute travel.

Also, Hansen said cruise lines are offering savings right now.

If you’d rather fly somewhere, choose off days to do it, like Tuesdays.

Look for deals on apps and platforms used specifically for travel.

“Like Skyscanner, that will help people find affordable flights. And then the usual ones that most of us are already looking at, Google Flights, Expedia, Kayak, to get those special deals,” said Hansen.

It’s not just where you go but what you do when you get to your destination that can help you save money, too.

That’s something Belman likes to keep in mind when she’s on a budget.

“When I travel, I like to really immerse myself in the culture, and I find that can also be really budget-friendly to do things like the locals,” said Belman.

Most importantly, you have to be flexible in your dates and be willing to pack your bags immediately.

If you’re open to booking something today and taking off tomorrow, you may be able to save big.

“You can save money if you plan three to four months in advance, but you can also save money if you’re ready to go in a couple of days,” said Hansen.

“I’m known to be a spontaneous traveler, and that definitely helps, and also saving those points and having them ready to go for when a good deal comes up,” said Belman.

