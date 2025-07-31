Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | August 1-3

Bolts Brew Fest, Vintage Marche and free things to do
Posted

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (August 1-3), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Things to do this Friday (8/1)

Bolts Brew Fest 2025

When: 6 p.m.
Where: 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa
Cost: $52
Info: Find over 100 craft beer samples, photo ops, games and more.

End of Summer Trivia Showdown

When: 5 p.m.
Where: 400 Palmetto Avenue, Osprey
Cost: Free
Info: Expect a wide range of questions touching on topics like movies, music and fashion.

2025 Buccaneers Training Camp

When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: 1 Buccaneer Pl, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: See your favorite Bucs up close and kick off the 50th Season in person.

The Tide Pool Grand Opening

When: 9 a.m.
Where: 107 Channelside Dr., Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Be one of the first to experience the Florida Aquarium's newest habitat in person.

First Friday in the Heights

When: 7 p.m.
Where: 4220 N Florida Ave, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Find live jazz music, guest artists and more at this multi-block party.

Things to do this Saturday (8/2)

CatVideoFest 2025

When: 3 p.m.
Where: 711 N Franklin St, Tampa
Cost: $10
Info: Head to the #1 cat video festival, where a portion of ticket proceeds goes directly to local cats in need.

The Ultimate Girls Flag Football Clinic

When: 10 a.m.
Where: 2223 N Westshore Blvd, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: A clinic meant to empower young female athletes through skill development, mentorship and fun.

Puppy Adoption Party

When: 11 a.m.
Where: 11501 Thonotosassa Rd, Thonotosassa
Cost: Free
Info: Meet adoptable dogs looking for a forever home.

Back to School Bash

When: 9 a.m.
Where: 101 Adventure Ct, Davenport
Cost: Free
Info: Find giveaways, a caricature artist and more.

Things to do this Sunday (8/3)

Brad Paisley at the Baycare Sound

When: 6 p.m.
Where: 255 Drew St, Clearwater
Cost: Free
Info: Watch the country singer perform live with special guests Walker Hayes and Alexandra Kay.

Tampa Bay Cookbook Club Bake Sale Fundraiser

When: 11 a.m.
Where: 5600 Sims Lane, New Port Richey
Cost: Free
Info: Find tables full of homemade baked goods to support the Runaways Animal Rescue.

Multiday events

Tampa Bay Comic Con

When: All weekend, starting Friday at 12 p.m.
Where: 333 S Franklin St, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch your favorite shows, comics and more come to life.

Vintage Marche

When: Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m.
Where: 2906 34th St S, St. Petersburg
Cost: Free
Info: Shop and browse hundreds of antique and vintage goods.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

When: All weekend, starting Friday at 7:35 p.m.
Where: 1 Steinbrenner Dr, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Cheer on the Rays as they take on the Dodges at Steinbrenner Field.

If you have any upcoming weekend events, send them to brian.mcbride@wfts.com for consideration.

