Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | August 1-3

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (August 1-3), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Things to do this Friday (8/1)

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa

Cost: $52

Info: Find over 100 craft beer samples, photo ops, games and more.

When: 5 p.m.

Where: 400 Palmetto Avenue, Osprey

Cost: Free

Info: Expect a wide range of questions touching on topics like movies, music and fashion.

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: 1 Buccaneer Pl, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: See your favorite Bucs up close and kick off the 50th Season in person.

When: 9 a.m.

Where: 107 Channelside Dr., Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Be one of the first to experience the Florida Aquarium's newest habitat in person.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 4220 N Florida Ave, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Find live jazz music, guest artists and more at this multi-block party.

Things to do this Saturday (8/2)

When: 3 p.m.

Where: 711 N Franklin St, Tampa

Cost: $10

Info: Head to the #1 cat video festival, where a portion of ticket proceeds goes directly to local cats in need.

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 2223 N Westshore Blvd, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: A clinic meant to empower young female athletes through skill development, mentorship and fun.

When: 11 a.m.

Where: 11501 Thonotosassa Rd, Thonotosassa

Cost: Free

Info: Meet adoptable dogs looking for a forever home.

When: 9 a.m.

Where: 101 Adventure Ct, Davenport

Cost: Free

Info: Find giveaways, a caricature artist and more.

Things to do this Sunday (8/3)

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 255 Drew St, Clearwater

Cost: Free

Info: Watch the country singer perform live with special guests Walker Hayes and Alexandra Kay.

When: 11 a.m.

Where: 5600 Sims Lane, New Port Richey

Cost: Free

Info: Find tables full of homemade baked goods to support the Runaways Animal Rescue.

Multiday events

When: All weekend, starting Friday at 12 p.m.

Where: 333 S Franklin St, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Watch your favorite shows, comics and more come to life.

When: Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m.

Where: 2906 34th St S, St. Petersburg

Cost: Free

Info: Shop and browse hundreds of antique and vintage goods.

When: All weekend, starting Friday at 7:35 p.m.

Where: 1 Steinbrenner Dr, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Cheer on the Rays as they take on the Dodges at Steinbrenner Field.