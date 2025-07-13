At Home with Shay: Ultimate Bacon Potato Salad

You know how you can get a certain food stuck in your mind and you just can’t forget it? Well, this Ultimate Bacon Potato Salad was inspired by an amazing potato salad that I had from Zingerman’s Deli in Ann Arbor, Michigan many, many years ago. They no longer have it on their menu from what I can see online. So I don’t even know if they still make it, but in the absence of their potato salad at my disposal, I felt the need to re-create one that is as close to my memory as I can make it. Full of crisp bacon, sharp cheese, well-seasoned potatoes, fresh scallions and a tangy sour cream and mayo base to bring it all together.

Ingredients

1 ½ lb potatoes - I use Honey Gold baby potatoes

2 tablespoon olive oil

½ teaspoon Kosher salt

½ teaspoon celery salt

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon onion powder

¼ teaspoon black pepper

¼ teaspoon chipotle chili pepper

½ lb bacon - cut into ½ inch slices, cooked crisp & drained

3 oz sharp cheddar cheese - shredded on large holes approx. ¾ cup

⅓ cup scallions - thinly sliced

4 whole eggs - hard boiled and separated

½ cup sour cream

¼ cup mayonnaise

• • 2 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Line a sheet pan with foil and grease with cooking oil of your choice.

Rinse and cut the potatoes to ½ inch pieces. Place in a large bowl and coat with olive oil. Sprinkle with the seasonings- salt, celery salt, onion powder, garlic powder, black pepper, chipotle chili powder and stir to coat them evenly.

Spread the seasoned potatoes onto the prepared sheet pan and bake for approximately 15 minutes, or until fork tender. Remove and let cool to room temp.

Slice and cook the bacon until crisp. Drain on paper towels.

Separate hard-boiled eggs, roughly chopping the whites, and finely mash the yolks with a fork.

Combine all remaining ingredients (reserving a little bacon and scallions for garnish) in a large bowl. Mix well with a large spatula. Transfer to a serving bowl, let chill in the fridge until ready to serve. Garnish with remaining bacon and scallions when ready to serve.

