Officer and driver hospitalized after crash in Largo, area closed for investigation

LARGO, Fla. — The Largo Police Department (LPD) said an officer and a driver are in the hospital with injuries following a traffic crash just before 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Officers said they responded to the vehicle vs. vehicle crash on East Bay Drive and Country Club Drive.

A power pole was also hit during the crash, and Duke Energy was on scene, working to repair it.

Largo Police is asking the public to please avoid the area, as investigators are still working to determine what happened, and all westbound lanes of East Bay Drive are closed at the moment, currently being diverted at Alt. Keene Road.

All eastbound lanes will remain open.