At Home with Shay: Summer Potluck Pasta Salad

Roasted Veggie Pasta Salad starts with perfectly al dente gluten-free pasta and tender roasted veggies that soak up the homemade Honey Dijon Vinaigrette. But we don’t stop there! A couple of generous handfuls of fresh dill and parsley are scattered on top, then creamy goat cheese is crumbled about along with salted crunchy walnuts. The perfect bite comes together with just about every flavor and texture you can imagine in a beautifully balanced combination. It is hearty enough to be a meal as it is, but can also be topped with any type of cooked protein you like as well.

Ingredients

1 box of shaped pasta - I use Barilla gluten-free Elbows

5 medium carrots - peeled & chopped

1 red bell pepper - seeded and chopped

1 small onion - diced

1 bunch asparagus - tough ends removed, & sliced

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon salt½ teaspoon black pepper

Dressing



1/2 cup olive oil

1/4 cup lemon juice - freshly squeezed

2 tablespoons of dijon mustard

2 cloves garlic - minced

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

Toppings



1/3 cup toasted and salted walnuts - roughly chopped

1/3 cup fresh dill - chopped

1/2 cup fresh flat leaf parsley - chopped

4 oz goat cheese log - crumbled

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Line a sheet pan with foil and generously grease it with cooking spray or oil. Chop the veggies into similar-sized pieces. Place the veggies in a large bowl, drizzle with olive oil, and season with salt and pepper. Mix them well to coat all of the veggies evenly with the oil & seasonings. Lay the veggies out in a single layer on the greased sheet pan. If you can’t space the veggies apart from each other, use a second sheet pan. Roast in the oven for 20-25 minutes or until tender and browned to your liking. Remove and let cool at room temperature. In a large stock pot, bring salted water to a boil. Add in the pasta and cook until al dente. For Barilla gluten-free elbow pasta, this is 7 minutes. I set a timer and drain the water when it goes off, then shock the pasta with ice water to stop it from cooking. Drain the ice and water from the pasta. Combine all of the dressing ingredients in a small bowl and mix to combine with a spoon. In a large serving bowl, combine the cool pasta, roasted veggies and dressing. Top with the fresh herbs, toasted walnuts and goat cheese. Dig in right away or cover and store in the fridge until you are ready to eat.

