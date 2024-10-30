Apple Cider Pumpkin Bread | At Home with Shay

Apple Cider Pumpkin Bread is like taking a big bite of Autumn—not like chewing on dried leaves, mind you. I mean it in a really good way! It has all of the flavors of the season: apples, pumpkin, and a hint of spice. This is a super moist and sweet bread that is great for dessert or with coffee. Oooh… you can put a scoop of vanilla ice cream on it, and it would be heavenly.

Ingredients

2 cups Gluten Free Flour Blend with xanthan gum

1 tsp Salt

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp pumpkin pie spice

1 cup light brown sugar

⅓ cup canola/coconut oil or butter melted

¾ cup hard or sparkling apple cider (at room temperature)

2 large eggs (sub Vegan Eggs if needed)

1 cup canned 100% pumpkin

Nutty Topping



½ cup chopped pecans

4 tsp sugar

½ tsp cinnamon

1 tbsp melted butter/canola or coconut oil

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees In a medium bowl, combine flour, salt, baking soda, baking powder, pumpkin pie spice and cinnamon and set aside. In a large bowl blend the remaining ingredients (from sugar to pumpkin). Gradually add the flour mixture until combined. Pour the batter into a well-greased loaf pan. Sprinkle Nutty Topping evenly on top. Bake for 1 hour and 10 minutes. You may need to put aluminum foil over it to prevent too much browning partway through the baking time. Let cool and enjoy with vanilla ice cream… or by itself:-)

Nutty Topping



Place all ingredients in a small bowl. Mix until well combined.

