Indian Rocks surfer hailed for saving neighbors' lives

INDIAN ROCKS, Fla. — An Indian Rocks surfer is being called a hero by neighbors after he used his paddle board and experience to rescue people and pets during Hurricane Helene.

Ann Macintosh is one of those who was rescued. She returned to her Indian Rocks home to find she had nothing left.

“Before I knew it I was up to my hip in water, the furniture, the appliances, everything was floating,” said Macintosh

Ann, along with her brother and sister-in-law, were trapped.

“My sister-in-law saw Marty going down the road with his surfboard helping people and she called out to him, he came, forced the door open, which was hard because of the water,” said Ann.

Batman wears a utility belt and Captain America carry’s a shield— while Marty Thomas rides a paddle board.

“They’re water proof so they’re safe,” said Thomas. “I told myself when the water was going to hit the window I would go out on my paddle board I had it anchored outside my window.”

Marty has been surfing at Indian Rocks Beach his entire life.

“I’m comfortable in the water so it didn’t affect me too much,” said Marty.

“It was like angels from heaven, it was like, wow,” is how Ann described the rescue.

What started with one rescue, led to half a dozen more, including seniors and pets.

“When I heard there was somebody out saving people and I heard it was him I was not surprised at all,” said life-long friend Michael Faraone.

However, if you ask Marty, he’s not a hero, just a surfer.

“My neighbors are the heroes, I mean everybody has been coming together in this community,” said Marty.

He is referring to his friend Michael, who has been using his restaurant, Pajano’s Pizza, as a hub to collect and distribute goods.

As for Ann, she said every community needs a neighbor like Marty.

“He is the epitome of a great neighbor and a great person,” said Ann.