Gov. DeSantis issues State of Emergency to 35 counties ahead of Tropical Storm Milton

TAMPA, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis issued a state of emergency to a total of 35 Florida counties ahead of Tropical Storm Milton.

DeSantis said that as many are recovering from Hurricane Helene, he has directed FDOT and the Florida Division of Emergency Management to coordinate all available personnel and resources to supplement local communities as they expedite debris removal.

As Tropical Storm Milton continues to strengthen in the Gulf, I have issued EO 24-214 ahead of potential landfall on Florida’s west coast this week. This EO declares a state of emergency in 35 Florida counties. As many continue to recover from Hurricane Helene, I have directed… — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) October 5, 2024

Citrus, DeSoto, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, and Sarasota Counties are all included in the state of emergency.

The state of emergency is issued to help government officials and residents prepare for disaster and utilize necessary resources.

