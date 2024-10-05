Watch Now
Gov. DeSantis issues State of Emergency to 35 counties ahead of Tropical Storm Milton

TAMPA, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis issued a state of emergency to a total of 35 Florida counties ahead of Tropical Storm Milton.

DeSantis said that as many are recovering from Hurricane Helene, he has directed FDOT and the Florida Division of Emergency Management to coordinate all available personnel and resources to supplement local communities as they expedite debris removal.

Citrus, DeSoto, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, and Sarasota Counties are all included in the state of emergency.

The state of emergency is issued to help government officials and residents prepare for disaster and utilize necessary resources.

Tropical Storm WATCH: Tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

Tropical Storm WARNING: Tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

Hurricane WATCH: Hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical storm-force winds.

Hurricane WARNING: Hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds

2024 STORM NAMES

Alberto

Beryl

Chris

Debby

Ernesto

Francine

Gordon

Helene

Isaac

Joyce

Kirk

Leslie

Milton

Nadine

Oscar

Patty

Rafael

Sara

Tony

Valerie

William

