1 teen dead, 2 others in critical condition following ATV and truck collision: FHP

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a 19-year-old was killed and two others were critically injured after the ATV they were in crashed into a truck in Highlands County.

The ATV, a Kubota Gator, was going southeast on Washington Blvd N.E., coming up to a stop sign at the intersection with Placid View Drive, troopers said. The truck, a Ford, was going south on Placid View Drive, coming up to Washington Blvd N.D.

Troopers said the ATV turned left as the Ford approached, causing the front right area of the truck to crash with the front left area of the ATV. The ATV swung clockwise and came to a final rest in the intersection facing southwest, and the truck continued in a southwest direction, running off the road to the west.

The truck finally came to a stop facing southwest on the grass shoulder of Placid View Drive, troopers said.

The driver of the ATV, the 19-year-old, died on the scene, according to Highlands County EMS. Both the passengers in the car, a 20-year-old man and an 18-year-old man, were flown to Advent Health Medical Center by Bayflite and AeroMed. They are both in critical condition.

According to FHP, none of the three men were wearing seatbelts.

The driver of the truck, a 19-year-old, sustained minor injuries. Troopers said he was wearing a seatbelt.

FHP’s Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating this fatal crash.