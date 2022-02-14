Live blog: Curtis Reeves trial begins Monday

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The high-profile murder trial involving retired Tampa police captain Curtis Reeves begins on Monday.

Reeves, 79, is being tried for second-degree murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in the 2014 shooting of Chad Oulson, 43, in a Wesley Chapel movie theater after an argument over the use of a cell phone.

After eight years, the case is being heard by a jury of six people with four alternates. The trial was delayed by legal motions, appeals, and even the pandemic.

Reeves claims he shot Oulson in self-defense after Oulson threw a bag of popcorn and cell phone at him.

Live blog: Day one

9:54 a.m.

Opening statements began just before 10 a.m. with the prosecution speaking first.

8:55 a.m.

Ahead of opening statements, which are set to start at 9 a.m., Curtis Reeves arrived at the Pasco County Courthouse.

