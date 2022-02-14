Watch
Live blog: Curtis Reeves trial begins Monday

Octavio Jones/AP
Defense attorney Richard Escobar, left, talks with his client Curtis Reeves during his hearing at the Robert D. Sumner Judicial Center in Dade City, Fla., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. Defense attorneys for the retired Tampa police captain accused of shooting a man in a movie theater are continuing to present their case to a judge during a so-called Stand Your Ground hearing. (Octavio Jones/Tampa Bay Times via AP, Pool)
Posted at 8:59 AM, Feb 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-14 09:55:30-05

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The high-profile murder trial involving retired Tampa police captain Curtis Reeves begins on Monday.

Reeves, 79, is being tried for second-degree murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in the 2014 shooting of Chad Oulson, 43, in a Wesley Chapel movie theater after an argument over the use of a cell phone.

After eight years, the case is being heard by a jury of six people with four alternates. The trial was delayed by legal motions, appeals, and even the pandemic.

Reeves claims he shot Oulson in self-defense after Oulson threw a bag of popcorn and cell phone at him.

Live blog: Day one

9:54 a.m.

Opening statements began just before 10 a.m. with the prosecution speaking first.

8:55 a.m.

Ahead of opening statements, which are set to start at 9 a.m., Curtis Reeves arrived at the Pasco County Courthouse.

