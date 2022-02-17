Prosecution rests its case on Day 4 of Curtis Reeves trial

DADE CITY, Fla. — The Curtis Reeves trial resumed after 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, making it the fourth day of testimony.

Allen Procter, a former detective of the Major Crimes Unit for the Pasco County Sheriff's Office, took the stand again to continue his testimony that started Wednesday.

The defense team questioned Procter about his history investigating homicides when he was assigned to the case in 2014.

He testified that prior to the shooting, he was assigned as a homicide detective in one prior case dealing with self-defense. He said he had never taken a formal course dealing with self-defense in a homicide at that time.

Proctor explained that his notes about the case were destroyed before the interviews were taped. He also explained how he had to retrieve hard drives from Alabama that were not secured before investigators left the theater.

Shortly after 11 a.m., Mark Turner, another witness, was called to the stand. He was sitting in the same row as Reeves. He said he saw popcorn flipped, but did not see Oulson leaning over his chair or threatening Reeves.

After lunch, registered nurse Derek Friedhoff was called to the stand. After the shooting, he tended to Oulson, applying pressure to the wound.

Around 2:30 p.m., the state rested its case. The jury went home for the day, while lawyers and the judge had to go through some motions and other things for the remainder of the day.

Testimony is expected to begin again Friday at 8:30 a.m.