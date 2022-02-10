Jury in Curtis Reeves trial will have 6 jurors instead of 12

TAMPA, Fla. — Thursday, jury selection continued for the third straight day in the Curtis Reeves trial. When you see the final makeup of the jury, you might be surprised.

During voir dire, dozens of potential jurors have been brought in and asked what they remember about the Wesley Chapel movie theatre shooting from 2014. But when the jury is finally seated, there will only be six jurors for the trial instead of the typical 12.

ABC Action News spoke with our legal expert attorney Jeff Swartz who explained the Florida law when it comes to a suspect being charged with second-degree murder.

“He is charged with a crime that is not a capital crime. And we (Florida) only give 12 jurors to people who are charged with capital offenses like first-degree murder, and rape of a child under the age of 12 years old,” explained Swartz.

There will also be only four alternate jurors for this case instead of two. Swartz said that is because this trial is expected to last three weeks and they may need more alternates to replace the jurors due to illness or scheduling issues.