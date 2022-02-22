Witnesses and theater manager take the stand on Day 7 of Curtis Reeves trial

DADE CITY, Fla. — As the Curtis Reeves trial headed into its second week Tuesday, the defense team turned to multiple expert witnesses and other witnesses said to be at the theater the day of the shooting as they continued presenting their case.

Reeves, 79, is being tried for second-degree murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in the 2014 shooting of Chad Oulson, 43, in a Wesley Chapel movie theater after an argument over the use of a cell phone.

Tuesday, witness Joanna Turner testified that she was at the movie theater the day of the shooting and explained what she saw.

The defense called another witness after Turner, Dawn Michelle Simpson, who testified she saw Reeves in the lobby complaining about Oulson's cell phone use to a manager. She said Reeves did not appear upset and he was "courteous and pleasant."

Thomas Peck was called to the stand next. He was the general manager of the movie theater in 2014. He testified the no phones rule is enforced during the actual movie, not the previews. However, he said they do not encourage moviegoers to use their phones during previews.

After Peck, the defense team closed out the day talking to forensic pathologist Dr. Vernard Adams. Prosecutors tried to highlight inconsistencies in Adams' previous testimony, but Adams said he couldn't testify to the accuracy of the court reporters' transcript.

The trial is scheduled to resume Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. The judge in the case warned jurors that Friday could be the longest day of the trial based upon the witness list.