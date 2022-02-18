Curtis Reeves' daughter and son take stand on Day 5 of trial

DADE CITY, Fla. — The Curtis Reeves trial continued on Friday with the defense presenting its argument after the prosecution called its last witness on Thursday.

Shortly before 9 a.m., the first witness of the day, Aaron Smith, a detective with the Pasco County Sheriff's Office, was called to the stand.

Smith testified that he interviewed Reeves' wife and son after the shooting, but didn't have a tape recorder for either interview.

The defense asked Smith why gloves weren't used while handling Chad Oulson's phone.

Defense attorneys spent much of late Friday morning questioning detectives about their processes, standards, handling of previous cases, and other areas police handle in major cases.

After returning from lunch, shortly after 12:30 p.m., the defense team questioned John Silis, the owner of Innovative Surveillance LLC. Silis said his business provided video surveillance for the movie theater where the shooting took place.

The defense team next called Jennifer Shaw, the daughter of Curtis Reeves. The prosecution asked her several questions about Reeves' health and mobility.

Matthew Reeves, Curtis Reeves' son, then took the stand.

Reeves said he arrived at the theater late as the shooting was unfolding. He was the one who caught Oulson as he was slumping down after being shot.

At 3:50 p.m., the judge called it a day and said testimony is expected to begin again Monday at 8:30 a.m.