Many of us are looking for ways to remain active while also staying a safe distance away from others. That's why Sarah Phinney started a ‘Walking Club’ to highlight some hidden, and some not so hidden, trails and parks across Tampa Bay.

The results of the first-ever Sarah’s Walking Club Walker’s Choice Awards are in! These are the parks that really stood out to members in 2021. Do you agree?

Best overall park: Circle B Bar Reserve in Lakeland

Circle B Bar Reserve in Lakeland is one of the most popular spots in the Tampa Bay area to see wildlife, in fact, an estimated 5-6,000 people visit every single week. If you’re lucky, you’ll see an alligator cross a path while you’re there!

Learn more about Circle B by clicking here.

WFTS

Best park for kids: Carrollwood Village Park

Families absolutely love Carrollwood Village Park, just 20 minutes north of Tampa. It has a mile paved path, large playground, splash pad, nature center, amphitheater, skate park, dog park and exercise challenge course.

Learn more about Carrollwood Village Park by clicking here.

WFTS

Best park for dogs: John Chesnut Sr. Park in Pinellas County

Sarah’s Walking Club members said the dog park at John Chesnut Sr. Park in Pinellas County really stands out. You’ll also find a number of shelters at the park, as well as two playgrounds, a softball field and miles of trails and boardwalks. Keep in mind, pets are not allowed on the boardwalks.

Learn more about John Chesnut Sr. Park by clicking here.

WFTS

Most accessible for all: The Tampa Riverwalk

The Tampa Riverwalk earned the top spot for accessibility. It stretches nearly 2.5 miles from Armature Works to the Tamp Bay History Center. Remember to keep an eye on the Hillsborough River to look for wildlife! Visitors sometimes spot dolphins, string rays, manatees and alligators.

Learn more about the Tampa Riverwalk by clicking here.

WFTS

Favorite Group Challenge: The Summer Challenge

SWC members say their favorite challenge in the group this year was the Summer Challenge! The goal was to visit 10 parks on this map in 10 weeks. Stay tuned for the next group challenge. It kicks off on Jan. 1, 2022! Details will be released first in the Sarah's Walking Club Facebook group.

Get ideas for more places to visit around the Tampa Bay area:

Join Sarah's Walking Club!

Post photos of your adventures, ask questions and learn about upcoming #WalkingClub stories in Sarah’s Walking Club group on Facebook!

You can also keep up with Sarah on Instagram and Twitter.