Local woman and widow creates nonprofit to help others with grief, mental health

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — In 2012, Nannette Prevost was in shock after her husband of 16 years, Shane, died by suicide.

“It was a struggle for my children. They were six and 11 at the time. I didn't have any family here. So, trying to find mental health care, I didn't know where to go. And so, we struggled for three years,” said Nannette.

Shane was a military veteran and had several mental health issues after being discharged from the army. But Nannette had no idea he was in such a dark place.

“He was afraid to tell me about things that he was struggling with. He would reach out to strangers, other people. He didn't want me to know he would go to doctor's appointments and pay cash. So I had no idea there was any problems,” explained Nannette.

Following his death, Nannette could not find any mental health resources. She also had no support system after just moving to the Tampa Bay area.

That is when she started going out on the water and paddle-boarding.

“The water really helped me, so it was my mental health, you know, my therapy, go to, and I became one of the fastest paddleboard racers in our state of Florida. And so, I ended up taking that talent during Covid. And I was doing house calls with our staff at the hospital for mental health. And this is where it all started,” said Nannette.

That’s when her non-profit “Paddle for Suicide Prevention” evolved.

She wanted to help others with their mental health, especially Veterans from Bay Pines Hospital in honor of her late husband.

“Some of the veterans already been out here. We already had our first run-thru with their inpatient mental health right here on this beach, and they loved it,” said Nannette.

She is now expanding the program with the help of her adult children.

Nannette’s sons were just boys when their dad passed away and have had to do their own healing as well.

“I was only, like, six years old at the time. And I didn't really know what was going on, you know. My father just wasn't home one day, and I kind of felt like I was left by myself, you know,” explained Justin, Nannette’s youngest son.

Being so young, Justin felt alone after his dad’s suicide. Now he is 19 years old and vividly remembers how lost he felt.

“Not having that father figure in your life, you're trying to look up to someone. You're trying to get wisdom from someone. And you're trying to just grow as a person. But if you don't know who to grow into, you're kind of left just not knowing who you are as a person,” said Justin.

Justin even had suicidal thoughts and almost gave up. But that’s when he started to pray.

“Having these voices in my head pushed me to cry out to the Lord, and just being like, 'Lord Jesus, God, if You're real, would you heal me? And I'll give you my life.' And here I am talking about him,” explained Justin.

Now full of hope, Justin feels his future is in God’s hands as he begins Bible College.

“I just want to learn who my father is, my heavenly Father, because growing up, I didn't have that. But now I have the Lord. And it's not just an earthly father; it's God Himself. And I'm open to anything, you know, anywhere he will take me,” said Justin.

Nannette’s other son, Jacob, was in middle school at the time of his dad’s death.

“Losing my father to suicide definitely kind of threw a wrench in, you know, what path I thought I was gonna have,” said Jacob, Nannette’s oldest son.

Now 24 years old, Jacob just graduated as a pharmacist and hopes his childhood loss will help him help others.

“Having that experience with my family growing up, you know, with mental health awareness being a very central component, as well as suicide prevention, that's something that I wanted to turn into something I could give back to the community,” explained Jacob.

Jacob said giving back in his new career includes helping anyone struggling with their mental well-being.

“Give as much knowledge to the people that need to need to know it, and make them feel comfortable about what, you know, plans are being implemented for their mental health care, you know, from the patient individual perspective, but also from their health care providers as well,” said Jacob.

And for anyone struggling with their mental well-being right now, here is some advice from the family.

“You have to talk. Talking saves lives. You have to have some communication,” said Nannette.

“If you are able to communicate how you're feeling. If you're feeling off, if you're feeling down or sad or depressed, you know, it's never going to hurt to open up to somebody else about it, whether it's a friend or a family member, or a loved one,” said Jacob.

“If you repent of your sin and turn to God, He will forgive you. It does not matter who you are or what you've been through. God loves every single person, and you can turn to Him, and He will pour his love on you,” said Justin.

Click here to learn more about “Paddling for Suicide Prevention” and other programs Nannette runs.

If you or someone you know is struggling, please call the suicide and crisis lifeline at 988. The hotline provides 24-7 free and confidential support for people in distress and crisis resources.