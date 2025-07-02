Fireworks can trigger PTSD in veterans and the public; Doctor offers advice

TAMPA, Fla. — Many families across the Tampa Bay area are preparing to celebrate July 4.

Some may spend the day with family at the beach or at a barbecue and end the night with some fireworks. But it is important to remember that for some firework displays can be triggering.

According to The National Institute of Mental Health, an estimated 3.6% of adults in the U.S. had Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) in the last year. While The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs said about 7% of veterans will deal with PTSD in their lifetime.

For those living with PTSD hearing fireworks can bring back memories of combat and gun violence.

ABC Action News anchor Wendy Ryan, who focuses on mental health stories, recently spoke with Dr. Ryan Wagoner, the Psychiatry Behavioral Neurosciences Chair at Tampa General/University of South Florida Health.

He said nights like July 4 and even after can stir up a lot of emotions for people living with PTSD. However, there are steps you can take in advance to address it.

“What do you think you know would be the best way for those who have trauma to make sure that they are mentally well taken care of?” asked Ryan.

“It might be worth it to check in with your neighbors and to say, hey, when are you going to be setting off fireworks this year, and when might you be concluding those so then, that way, you're already aware of it, and it's not something that comes on as a surprise,” said Dr. Wagoner.

He continued, “If you do know that, and you know when those things might come up, being able to distract yourself with other things, watching a movie, listening to music, being able to kind of remove yourself from that, might help you to avoid another experience that reminds you of something that went on in the past.”

Dr. Wagoner also recommends spending the evening with loved ones, so you have someone to talk to if you need it.

ABC Action News anchor Wendy Ryan also asked Dr. Wagoner about pets that may be skittish when it comes to fireworks. His advice is the same, just make sure you sit with them and try to minimize their exposure to fireworks as best as you can.