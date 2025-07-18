Tampa Bay center fills gap after 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline no longer offers LGBTQ youth help

TAMPA, Fla. — A big change took place at the national 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline on Thursday.

It no longer offers a dedicated support line for LGBTQ+ youth.

The hotline started back in 2022 and has received nearly "1.5 million combined calls and texts," according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

Calling the line was simple, you just needed to “press three” or text “PRIDE” to be connected with a ''trained counselor.''

But now that option is gone.

Last month, when the Trump administration announced the closure, ABC Action News anchor Wendy Ryan had a conversation with Clara Reynolds, the president and CEO of the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay about how they're prepared to help.

“The president announced some changes to 988, in particular to the LGBTQ answering calls for those who might need mental health assistance— that is going away," Wendy said. "Explain how that impacts the crisis center?”

Reynolds explained, “So, the crisis center is preparing and making certain, like we've always done, that we are well trained and well prepared to serve every member of our community, including those who identify as LGBTQ. So, we are ready for those phone calls, but we do recognize that we will see an increase in call volume. And we are honored to support those members of our community during their time of need. And I guess for me, if I can make anything positive, Wendy, it is that we want those that part of our community to know that there's a local solution that you don't have to go outside of our area to get help and support. We're ready, willing and able to provide that to every member of our community.’’

And as you just heard, there is help available.

If you or someone you know is suffering, the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay is available 24 hours a day. Seven days a week. Just call 211.