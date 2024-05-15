Tampa Area Mental Health Resources

No matter what you're going through, there is always help available, and much of it is free of charge. ABC Action News has gathered together resources to help you or someone you care about find the help that is needed across the Tampa Bay region.
- Suicide and Crisis Lifeline - 988
- Veterans Crisis Line - 988, then press 1 for Veterans and their loved ones.
- Crisis Center of Tampa Bay – Call 211 – 24 hours a day / 7 days a week. All calls are free and confidential.
- Sexual Assault Services: (813) 264-9961
- Trauma Counseling: (813) 264-9955
- NAMI
- HILLSBOROUGH - Call NAMI’s HelpLine at 800-950-6264, text “helpline” to 62640, or chat online
- PINELLAS COUNTY - Crisis Text Line: Text NAMI to 741-741 to connect with a trained crisis counselor and receive free, 24/7 crisis support via text message.
- The NAMI TEEN AND YOUNG ADULT HELPLINE offers a direct connection with another young person who shares similar experiences and is prepared to offer information, resources, and support to help you move through difficult times to a better place. Call 1-800-950-6264, chat, or text “Friend” to 62640, or email helpline@nami.org to connect with us.
- Behavioral Health Center - 1-855-835-8562 for immediate help
- Tampa Bay Thrives - a coalition of community leaders committed to improving mental health and substance abuse issues in our region. 844-YOU-OKAY?
- Hands Across the Bay - We assist and mentor hardworking families in need, advocate for change, support other organizations, and spread love with various acts of kindness. 727.573.7720
- Heels to Heal - helps survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence receive the resources necessary for healing. (727) 895-5885; email - info@heelstoheal.org
- Programs For Suicide Prevention: email - info@programsforsuicideprevention.com, phone - (727) 688-4544
- PTSD FOUNDATION OF AMERICA - helps veterans who are struggling with PTSD, free of charge. https://ptsdusa.org/
- PTSD Veteran’s Crisis Line – Available 24/7: 877-717-PTSD (7873)
- Florida Chapter: Tampa.outreach@ptsdusa.org
- Southeastern Guide Dogs offers free service dogs for Veterans: 941-729-5665 (Direct); 800.944.3647 (Toll-Free)
- Unmasking Autism - free therapy for those with autism.
- The Life Center of The Suncoast: Guiding individuals through the experience of grief, loss, and trauma - 813-237-3114; lifecentertampa@gmail.com
- Beautifully Unblemished Vitiligo Support Group Inc. - 1-800-484-5320, email - Info@beautifullyunblemished.org
- Angling for Relief - offers pediatric cancer patients free lessons on how to go dry fishing from their hospital bed.
- Cope Notes - offers mental health-related texts daily to help improve your mental well-being
- I Rise - helps victims of violence and exploitation and gives them a pathway to financial independence and upward mobility.
- The Scars Foundation - helps to bring change to the perspectives relating to mental health and the many issues that cause such profound pain. No matter what your scars are - abuse, mental illness, disabilities, bullying, addiction - none of them are defects, but a part of your unique story
- A Mother’s Arms - offers free help for single moms who are struggling with their mental well-being. Their mission is to prevent child abuse and/or the death of children.
- FREE Mental Health First Aid Course - a course that teaches you how to identify, understand, and respond to signs of mental illnesses and substance use disorders.
For an unknown amount of time, the mail outside one St. Petersburg home kept piling up; it turns out the owner died in his living room but wasn't found for years until the bank came to change the locks. Now, a real estate team is flipping the dilapidated home to give it a second chance in the community.
'Zombie' house flippers learn Florida man's skeletal remains weren't discovered for years