Florida woman stuck in tornado talks about her experience after video goes viral

The woman who tried to call her husband while she was stuck in a tornado on Wednesday night spoke to ABC Action News with her husband.
LARGO, Fla. — The woman who tried to call her husband while she was stuck in a tornado on Wednesday night spoke to ABC Action News with her husband.

Kirsten Stephany and her husband, John, sat down with ABC Action News anchor Wendy Ryan and told her the story behind the viral video. Kirsten thought she was FaceTiming John, but she was actually recording the video instead.

Wendy also spoke to John, who was having an experience of his own at the same time during the storm in Seminole.

Watch the full interview with Kirsten and John below.

Pinellas County wakes up to storm damage after tornado rips through the area

The tornado ripped off roofs, snapped trees and scattered debris throughout the area, but thankfully, no serious injuries have been reported.

People across Pinellas County waking up to storm damage

