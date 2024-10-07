Old friends team up to deliver 1,300 free meals to struggling neighborhoods

OLDSMAR, Fla. — Justin Brock and Cameron Capri go way back. They were Dunedin buddies who grew up loving Tampa Bay and their native home.

So when so many of their friends, family, and neighbors were struggling after Hurricane Helene, they decided a superhero humanitarian team-up was in order.

"We grew up with these people," Brock said, "so it makes a big difference."

Brock runs the nonprofit Blondie's Blessings Foundation, which empowers single moms.

Capri runs Q Southern BBQ, a popular eatery in Dunedin.

With the help of coworkers and donations — and using Capri's Q food truck as the main vehicle — they've managed to deliver more than 1,300 free meals to neighborhoods in Oldsmar, Clearwater, Dunedin and more.

"It's tough seeing people tired, defeated, worn-out, exhausted," said Capri.

