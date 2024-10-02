Ways you can donate and volunteer in your community after Hurricane Helene

Many Floridians across the state are left cleaning up the devastating damage Hurricane Helene left behind. For those wanting to help, ABC Action News has compiled a list of ways you can donate or volunteer in your community.

You can also donate directly to our ABC Action News Gives Hurricane Helene Relief Fund.

This list will be updated.

Find your county:



Pinellas County

Manatee County

Sarasota County

Sarasota County Government

Volunteers are needed in the Helene recovery process Sarasota residents can fill out the volunteer form here, call 311 or 941-861-5000 to sign up Email DisasterRecovery@scgov.net for more questions

Osprey/Gulf Gate Community Cleanup

Community members can help gather garbage and debris on Oct. 5 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sarasota officials will be providing dumpsters at 7112 Curtiss Avenue, Sarasota Hazardous materials such as oil, paint and more can be taken to the Citizens’ Convenience Center (4000 Knights Trail Road, Nokomis) For more information, call 311

City of Venice

Blood donations are needed following Hurricane Helene The OneBlood Big Red Bus will be at Venice City Hall (401 W. Venice Ave) on Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments are encouraged but not required

