Ways you can donate and volunteer in your community after Hurricane Helene

Many Floridians across the state are left cleaning up the devastating damage Hurricane Helene left behind. For those wanting to help, ABC Action News has compiled a list of ways you can donate or volunteer in your community.
You can also donate directly to our ABC Action News Gives Hurricane Helene Relief Fund.
This list will be updated.
Find your county:
Pinellas County
- City of Madeira Beach
- Donations are being accepted at the Madeira Beach Marina (503 150th Avenue) and City Hall (300 Municipal Drive)
- Items needed include cleaning supplies, food, personal hygiene supplies and more
- Coastal Crusaders
- Volunteers are needed to help clean up the beaches for the elderly and people with disabilities
- Contact CoastalCrusadersFlorida@gmail.com or 727-277-3685 to get involved
- Donations are being accepted at Northwest Vet (4806 66th Street)
- Items needed include work gloves, heavy-duty garbage bags, paper towels and more
- Keep Pinellas Beautiful
- Volunteers are needed to help clean up the county
- Find an event to register for here. Locations include Safety Harbor, Treasure Island and more
- Donations are being accepted at KPB's office (5090 66th Street North, St. Pete) Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Items needed include masks, first aid kids and bottled water
- Hurricane Helene Beach Cleanup
- Volunteers are needed to help clean up Treasure Island Gulf Front Park
- This event will run from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 5
- Supplies will be provided, but bringing your own is encouraged. Volunteers should wear close-toed shoes
- City of St. Petersburg
- The We Are St. Pete Fund is accepting donations here
- Seaside Seabird Sanctuary: 18328 Gulf Blvd, Indian Shores
- Volunteers are needed to help clean up this local wildlife sanctuary
- Cleanup days will be held on Oct. 5 and Oct. 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Volunteers are encouraged to bring sunscreen, water and other supplies
- PCS is accepting donations of school and student supplies
- You can also donate to their rebuilding fund here
- Oldsmar Cares
- Oldsmar Cares serves Oldsmar 34677 and the surrounding zip codes of 34695, 33635, and 34684
- Current needs include plastic storage bins, cleaning gloves, contractor/outdoor black garbage bags, toiletries, air mattresses, camp chairs, coolers, bug spray and first-aid kits.
- Link to form to offer help and support to the community
Manatee County
- Star Fish Company Market & Restaurant: 12306 46th Ave W, Cortez
- Volunteers are needed to help clean up mud and silt, as well as remove large items from homes for Cortez and Sunny Shore residents
- Call Star at 941-794-1243 or A.P. Bell Fish Company at 941-794-1249 for more information
- Orban's Nursery: 9601 9th Ave NW, Bradenton
- Volunteers are needed to help clean up at this local nursery (lunch will be provided)
- Clean-up day will be from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 5
- The nursery is also accepting donations on GoFundMe
- Keep Manatee Beautiful
- Volunteers are needed to help clean up debris on Anna Maria Island
- Manatee residents can volunteer on Oct. 2 and Oct. 3 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Daily pickup will be held at the Judicial Center Parking Garage (615 12th St. West, Bradenton)
- Those interested can sign up for time slots here
- Parrish Community Pages
- Manatee County District 1 candidate Jennifer Harney is accepting donations for those impacted in Rubonia, Palmetto Point and Bay Colony
- Those wanting to drop off donations in person can find a list of drop-off areas here
- Those who want to donate but cannot drop off goods can purchase them online here
- Volunteers wanting to help with clean-up can text Charlene Johnson at (812) 521-2756 with their full name and their availability
Sarasota County
- Sarasota County Government
- Volunteers are needed in the Helene recovery process
- Sarasota residents can fill out the volunteer form here, call 311 or 941-861-5000 to sign up
- Email DisasterRecovery@scgov.net for more questions
- Osprey/Gulf Gate Community Cleanup
- Community members can help gather garbage and debris on Oct. 5 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Sarasota officials will be providing dumpsters at 7112 Curtiss Avenue, Sarasota
- Hazardous materials such as oil, paint and more can be taken to the Citizens’ Convenience Center (4000 Knights Trail Road, Nokomis)
- For more information, call 311
- City of Venice
- Blood donations are needed following Hurricane Helene
- The OneBlood Big Red Bus will be at Venice City Hall (401 W. Venice Ave) on Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Appointments are encouraged but not required
