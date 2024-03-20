Feeding Tampa Bay opens nation's first 'Food Pharmacy' in a shopping mall

TAMPA, Fla. — For years, Jon Dengler's WellBuilt Bikes in Tampa's University Mallhas been a godsend to those in need of transportation, of wheels, of freedom.

Bikes to help people in need get to jobs, get to stability and independence.

Now this community catalyst and his unique bike shop are getting into the food game, too.

"Our vision is really to see a WellBuilt City — to see a city made whole," Dengler said.

He's teamed up with Feeding Tampa Bay to make history, opening the nation's very first "Food Pharmacy" to appear in a shopping mall together.

Right next to beautiful bikes? Beautiful vegetables.

A Food Pharmacy — or FoodRx, as they call it — is similar to a food pantry, although clients of the newer concept are given "prescriptions" for healthy foods (lower sodium, fruits and vegetables) by participating physicians.

"There are lots of members of our community who are struggling with diet-related disease conditions," says Feeding Tampa Bay's Matt Spence. "And in order to bring them back to full health, we know that the key ingredient is not a pill or a shot — it's healthy food."

