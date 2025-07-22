Riverview neighbors still waiting for important road repair nine months after Milton

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — More than nine months after Hurricane Milton, homeowners like Carmen Loveless would like to move on. But they can’t.

“That is what kind of just irritates me,” she said.

Toward the front of her Riverview neighborhood, Moss Landing, is a road that’s still in need of repair. To make matters worse, the road is the only way in and out of Moss Landing for Loveless and dozens of other families.

During Hurricane Milton, excessive rainfall caused the road, at the intersection of Irish Moss Avenue and Pond Pine Drive, to wash away and disintegrate. Though the damage was initially blamed on a “sinkhole,” Loveless says the road caved in when a culvert underneath it became overwhelmed by the heavy rain and failed.

“It looked like a scene out of a movie, to be honest with you,” said Loveless.

Eventually, the gaping hole in the road was patched on a short-term basis with dirt and gravel.

“We kind of just cross our fingers and hope that it’ll hold up,” said Loveless.

However, despite promises of a long-term fix, neighbors like Melissa Gonzales are still waiting.

They say their community management company, Excelsior Community Management, has given homeowners an idea of the price, but residents are still waiting for firm plans to rebuild the road. They want more urgency, transparency, and communication.

“The communication’s been absolutely horrible. The logistics of all of it just hasn’t been what you expect, right?” said Gonzales. “Like, we live in a really nice neighborhood.”

They worry that, until a new road is built, the temporary fix might wash away again during another heavy rain, which is a scary thought to Loveless.

“If it fails again, we will not be able to get in and out. We will be trapped,” she said.

ABC Action News reached out to Excelsior and the president of Moss Landing’s homeowners association but has yet to receive any comment.