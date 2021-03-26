It's a Good Morning to be in Wesley Chapel

At ABC Action News, we know it's the combination of all the communities that make Tampa Bay great to live in. That's why we've started a new series of reporting highlighting good things happening around town, discovering cool gems you may not know about, and uncovering the big news events impacting those areas.

On Friday, the Good Morning Tampa Bay team focused on Wesley Chapel.

Complete Coverage: GBTB Local Spotlight

Fast Facts

It was called Double Branch, named after the twin creeks running through the area

A popular nickname for the area was "Gatorville"

It was named after the Methodist chapel that stood on the northwest corner of SR 54 and Boyette Road

Pasco County is the 38th fastest-growing county in the nation with Wesley Chapel being a big catalyst for growth

We're highlighting local programs and businesses, road safety projects and more.

Wesley Chapel District Park expanding, features inclusive playground

Wesley Chapel is home to Pasco County's very first inclusive playground.

The Tampa Bay Lightning even partnering with the county for a community hockey rink at the park.

Pasco County's first inclusive playground

Wesley Chapel 12-year-old overcoming every obstacle

Feisty, determined, aggressive. All words used to describe 12-year-old Peyton Wheatley.

"From day one I knew she was special. She gives 100%. She's an attacking player," explains Luis Viera, Peyton's soccer coach.

The 12-year-old almost died a month ago and was diagnosed with an AVM, which stands for Arteriovenous Malformation. It's an abnormal connection between arteries and veins, usually in the brain or spine.

BRAG BOOK: Wesley Chapel 12-year-old overcoming every obstacle

Wesley Chapel teen launches 'Slay It Proud' clothing line to celebrate Black history and empowerment

Ever since she was old enough to pick up a book, Wesley Chapel's Janiah Hinds has been a history buff.

"Especially Black history," says mom Kerine Hinds.

Now 16, Janiah has turned that thirst for history into a popular apparel line and a way to celebrate Black empowerment.

Local teen launches clothing line to celebrate Black history

Road projects happening in Wesley Chapel

There are tons of road projects underway in Wesley Chapel to help with congestion.

Road projects happening in Wesley Chapel

Giant Adventure: Epperson Lagoon in Wesley Chapel, Florida

The Epperson Lagoon — the first of its kind in the country — offers tropical paradise in Wesley Chapel, Florida.

This 7.5-acre lagoon is one of the largest pools in the United States and it features beautiful crystal clear blue water.

You can enjoy a 50-foot slide, inflatable waterpark, kayaking, stand up paddle boarding, beach toys, lawn games, private cabanas, and access to the swim-up bar.

Fixes coming to busy intersection near S.R. 54 and Bruce B. Downs in Wesley Chapel

The Florida Department of Transportation is designing improvements that will help drivers get in and out of a busy shopping center near Wesley Chapel Boulevard (S.R. 54) and Bruce B. Downs Boulevard in Pasco County.

Fixes coming to S.R. 54 and Bruce B. Downs in Wesley Chapel

Wesley Chapel is rich with history, even if it's less known

Wesley Chapel's history is unique.

Once you talk to local author Madonna Wise you'll realize back in the 1840s and early 1900s that living in Wesley Chapel was almost like living in the Wild West.

Walking Club: Exploring Hillsborough River State Park

Hillsborough River State Park is unlike anywhere else in the Tampa Bay area. At the park, you’ll find class II river rapids, which are hard to find in the Sunshine State! You and your family will be wowed by the beauty of the rapids and soothed by the peaceful sounds of rushing water.

Florida's Sports Coast finding success in Wesley Chapel

The Wiregrass Ranch Sports Campus is now home to dozens of sports and events in Wesley Chapel.

Sixteen volleyball courts, eight basketball courts, 56 fencing lanes and eight wrestling mats are all at the complex.

The facility was built on a tourism tax and brings in tons of people every year.