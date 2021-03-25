Wesley Chapel District Park expanding, features inclusive playground

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Wesley Chapel is home to Pasco County's very first inclusive playground.

Parks Director Keith Wiley gave ABC Action News anchor Deiah Riley a tour of the Wesley Chapel District Park.

New development in Pasco County is spurring this kind of project through impact fees.

The Tampa Bay Lightning even partnering with the county for a community hockey rink at the park.

COVID-19 even bringing more attention to parks, like this one, to get people outdoors and active.

Keith Wiley, Pasco County Parks Director, says, "We learned that, you know, getting outside recreating and working out our essential services. So this almost basically finishes this facility of over 20 athletic fields. You have massive playground, complex recreation, complex street hockey, I mean, pretty much do a walking trail, you can pretty much do anything that you want here, for the most part."

The team is working on a facility that they hope to have open by Summer that will create even more activity at this park, including Summer camps!

It'll be the first facility the county has built in more than 25 years.

You can read more about Wesley Chapel District Park by clicking here.