Wesley Chapel teen launches 'Slay It Proud' clothing line to celebrate Black history and empowerment

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Ever since she was old enough to pick up a book, Wesley Chapel's Janiah Hinds has been a history buff.

"Especially Black history," says mom Kerine Hinds.

Now 16, Janiah has turned that thirst for history into a popular apparel line and a way to celebrate Black empowerment.

"Something I really want to do now is reach younger generations," she says.

Today Janiah is wearing a T-shirt that reads: "The More We Know Our History, the More Powerful We Become."

It's part of her Slay It Proud clothing line, which is now shipping all over the country.

From a close-knit family of entrepreneurs, Janiah started Slay It Proud when she was 15. The world was angry, wrong. She craved change.

"I was in my room and I was thinking of the stereotypes people have of African-Americans," says Janiah. "And I wrote 'Black Does Not Mean...,' and that's how I came up with my first shirt."

That life-changing shirt, which is still a hot-seller, reads: "Black Does Not Mean...Uneducated, Criminal, Less Than, Suspicious, Lazy."

Janiah's mind is a constantly whirring machine, and she recently expanded her brand to include a historical coloring book, "I Love Black History," which celebrates influential leaders from all walks of life.

Her social media -- pictures, videos, stories -- are chock-full of history lessons, Janiah delivering everything with passionate flair.

She'll head to college in a couple of years, but she wants to keep the business, and her dedication to education and empowerment, going.

"The mission is something that will last my whole life," Janiah says.

