Fixes coming to busy intersection near S.R. 54 and Bruce B. Downs in Wesley Chapel

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation is designing improvements that will help drivers get in and out of a busy shopping center near Wesley Chapel Boulevard (S.R. 54) and Bruce B. Downs Boulevard in Pasco County.

GoogleEarth This project will make improvements to SR 581 (Bruce B Downs Blvd) from south of Eagleston Blvd to SR 54.

Since 2019, drivers like Ed Potts have been telling us about the problems there.

CONTINUING COVERAGE | FDOT plans to change busy Wesley Chapel intersection in 2022

"It’s terrible, it’s nerve-racking," Potts told ABC Action News in 2019. "Some people I’ve talked to go into panic anxiety attacks."

The problem is near the Village Market Shopping Center, as cars try to make a left turn onto NB Bruce B. Downs or into the shopping center across the street.

But now, FDOT is planning improvements and the construction will start next year.

PROJECT FACTSHEET | Florida Department of Transportation

This includes extending and raising the existing concrete median at the shopping center entrance.

This will force drivers heading NB on Bruce B. Downs to make a U-Turn to get into the Village Plaza shopping center and those heading south to make a U-Turn to access the SunTrust Bank or Taco Bell.

FDOT will also be extending the Northbound left-turn lane to S.R. 54. Additionally, you'll see another traffic signal ant Eagleston Blvd.

The project is currently in the design phase and construction is set to begin in 2022.