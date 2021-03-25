Road projects happening in Wesley Chapel

There are tons of road projects underway in Wesley Chapel to help with congestion.

Here's a look:

Under Construction

Bruce B. Downs Boulevard(CR/SR 581) ITS System Expansion from County Line Road to Chancey Road (Adding conduit for signal interconnection)

CR 54/SR 54 ATMS from Progress Parkway to Curley Road (Upgrading existing closed loop system)

I-75 @ Overpass Road Interchange (Design/Build) from Old Pasco Road to Boyette Road

Mansfield Boulevard @ Oakwood Preserve Drive Traffic Signal

SR 581 (Bruce B. Downs Blvd) @ Eagleston Blvd (South) Traffic Signal

SR 581 (Bruce B. Downs Blvd) @ Eagleston Blvd (North) Traffic Signal

Construction to Start in FY 2021

County Line Road South Multi-Use Path from Northwood Palms Blvd to West of Big Creek Drive (Fills in missing segment of Sidewalk/MU Path)

Meadow Pointe Blvd @ Oldwoods Avenue – Traffic Signal (Developer Funded)

SR 54 @ Avalon Park Blvd – Traffic Signal (Developer Funded)

Current FDOT construction projects in Wesley Chapel

I-75 / SR 56 Diverging Diamond Interchange: project number 430573-1-52-01

Project web page: https://www.fdottampabay.com/project/262/430573-1-52-01

New Interchange at I-75 and Overpass Road: project number 432734-2-52-01

Project web page: https://www.fdottampabay.com/project/457/432734-2-52-01

SR 54 Widening from east of Curley Road to east of Morris Bridge Road: project number 416561-2-52-01

Project web page: https://www.fdottampabay.com/project/212/416561-2-52-01

Current FDOT permit projects in Wesley Chapel

Avidity Apartments SR 54 at Oak Grove Intersection: project number BP 2020-A-798-00032

Project web page: https://www.fdottampabay.com/project/786/bp-2020-a-798-00032

SR 56 - Wesley Chapel BMW driveway: project number BP2020-A-798-00018

Project web page: https://www.fdottampabay.com/project/736/bp2020-a-798-00018

SR 56 between Morris Bridge and Meadow Pointe Blvd - Windridge Utility installation: project number BP2019-H-798-00233

Project web page: https://www.fdottampabay.com/project/661/bp2019-h-798-00233

Current projects near the Wesley Chapel area:

SR 597/Dale Mabry and US 41 - Pasco Co - Duke Energy Distribution Line: project number BP2019-H-798-00280Project web page: https://www.fdottampabay.com/project/612/bp2019-h-798-00280

