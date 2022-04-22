It's a Good Morning to be in Weeki Wachee

At ABC Action News, we know it's the combination of all the communities that make Tampa Bay great to live in. That's why we've started a new series of reporting highlighting good things happening around town, discovering cool gems you may not know about, and uncovering the big news events impacting those areas.

On Friday, the Good Morning Tampa Bay team focused on Weeki Wachee.

Weeki Wachee guided kayaking tour highlights importance of preserving river

If you're looking to get a first-hand look at the water, the eco-systems of Weeki Wachee, look no further than hopping on a kayak and exploring.

Our ABC Action News crew headed out with tour guides from Get Up and Go Kayaking Weeki Wachee, the only kayaking tour in the area.

We took off from Mary's Fish Camp and navigated through the gorgeous estuaries in the area.

Tides for a Cause helps bring awareness to Hernando County Preserves

Beer and environmental conservation.

A local brewery is using its product to raise awareness of some of Hernando County's most precious lands.

At Tidal Brewing Company, education and beer intersect in a very thoughtful and effective way.

"We love getting to teach people about different beer styles and making beer," Maxine Peitzman, co-owner of Tidal Brewing Company said.

Chinsegut Conservation Center provides nature programs for all ages

North of Brooksville is the Chinsegut Conservation Center, right inside the Chinsegut Wildlife Environmental Area.

It's truly a nature-lovers paradise. Inside are tons of educational programs, guided hikes, archery and other special programs.

There's something for every age group to connect and learn about Florida wildlife.

Hernando County's reef ball project helps protect marine life

The Hernando County Reef Ball project is an effort to protect marine life off the coast.

Big barrels of concrete that officials drop far out in the waters help provide a refuge for things like grouper and baitfish.

Weeki Wachee Springs State Park celebrates 75 years in 2022

Weeki Wachee Springs State Park will celebrate 75 years in October.

The Newton Perry Underwater Theatre is where families can see the famous mermaids and mermen of Weeki Wachee.

The theatre is actually 16-feet underground.

This park is home to the deepest freshwater cave system in the country, along with a lot of protected wildlife like manatees.

The mermaids have been showing off in the theatre since the beginning and are well-loved in the community.