Tides for a Cause helps bring awareness to Hernando County Preserves

Beer and environmental conservation.

A local brewery is using its product to raise awareness of some of Hernando County's most precious lands.

At Tidal Brewing Company, education and beer intersect in a very thoughtful and effective way.

"We love getting to teach people about different beer styles and making beer," Maxine Peitzman, co-owner of Tidal Brewing Company said.

Peitzman and her husband are both former science teachers.

"Even though we are not in the classroom anymore we were both looking for ways to teach the public," said Peitzman.

Another passion this couple shares is a love of the environment and protecting it. That's why they have teamed up with the county for a truly one-of-a-kind initiative.

"I have thought to myself during the course of this job, it would be so cool to get involved with something like that, and literally here comes Maxine, and it was perfect," Mike Singer, Conservation Lands Specialist in Hernando County said.

Tidal Brewing creates special beers in honor of five different preserves in Hernando County.

"One of our preserves we did is called Cypress Lakes, and it’s categorized by these beautiful Cypress trees so we actually found Cypress wood and conditioned and aged one of our beers on Cypress wood to give it something different and drive home the beer release," said Peitzman.

It's all about raising awareness and highlighting the importance of maintaining these beautiful areas.

"All of the preserves that we have protect some kind of critical resource. Whether it’s water supply like a peck sink, whether it’s a threatened species like we have at all of the properties," said Peitzman.