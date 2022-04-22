Weeki Wachee guided kayaking tour highlights importance of preserving river

If you're looking to get a first-hand look at the water, the eco-systems of Weeki Wachee, look no further than hopping on a kayak and exploring.

Our ABC Action News crew headed out with tour guides from Get Up and Go Kayaking Weeki Wachee, the only kayaking tour in the area.

We took off from Mary's Fish Camp and navigated through the gorgeous estuaries in the area.

The tour is one-of-a-kind. Your tour guides are Florida naturalists or conversation biologists, offering a unique experience every time.

"It's really important to us as residents of Hernando County, we've also lived on the river before as well, too. I think just sharing with people what they might not know, how to care for the river, how to interact with the river when they're here," Taylor Masnjak- Enriquez, co-owner of Get Up and Go Kayaking Weeki Wachee said."Really what we try and do is try and extend that knowledge for people. Be that branch to help them learn how to kayak, improve their kayaking, but still also get out here, connect with nature, and understand why it's so important that we protect this river for generations to come."

These crews are not just about giving you a beautiful tour, they want to teach how to protect the water and its animals, too.

"To just kind of be able to see the impact that we as humans have on that environment. And to know that there are little things that we could do every day little changes to our behavior, that these simple things can make such an impact for these creatures who have no choice except to live here in this water because it is what they call their home," explained Masnjak-Enriquez.