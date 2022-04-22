Chinsegut Conservation Center provides nature programs for all ages

North of Brooksville is the Chinsegut Conservation Center, right inside the Chinsegut Wildlife Environmental Area.

It's truly a nature-lovers paradise. Inside are tons of educational programs, guided hikes, archery and other special programs.

There's something for every age group to connect and learn about Florida wildlife.

"You know, being a resource to our community, whether it's learning outdoor skills, or, you know, just being here to provide recreational opportunities for people, because it's really good for people's health, to get out in the environment and just get to enjoy the fresh air and learn a little bit about Florida's habitats while you're out here," Hana Brinkley, Chinsegut Conservation Center said.

While many people, especially outside of Hernando County, may not know about Chinsegut Conservation Center it's an important resource to our area.

"It's so important to have places like this, to help people build connections with nature in the outdoors. That is, you know, people don't have a lot of those opportunities to have guided curated experiences in the outdoors. You know, maybe if people aren't as comfortable with doing an outdoor activity, they can come here. And we're here to lead programs and kind of guide people through that and help people learn it's not, you know, you don't just have to figure it out on your own," explained Brinkley.

This Earth Day the Hernando Audubon Society is hosting beginner birding from 8 a.m. - 11 a.m. This weekend they will also have their annual Wild Quest Scavenger Hunt.