Weeki Wachee Springs State Park celebrates 75 years in 2022

Weeki Wachee Springs State Park will celebrate 75 years in October.

The Newton Perry Underwater Theatre is where families can see the famous mermaids and mermen of Weeki Wachee.

The theatre is actually 16-feet underground.

This park is home to the deepest freshwater cave system in the country, along with a lot of protected wildlife like manatees.

The mermaids have been showing off in the theatre since the beginning and are well-loved in the community.

Florida's Adventure Coast sat down with one of the very first mermaids in Weeki Wachee.

"There's still that deep turn to go into Weeki Wachee and to this day I get goosebumps when we go down that curve. It's just the most wonderful feeling in the world," said Dianne Wyatt McDonald, 1947 Weeki Wachee Mermaid.

The mermaids still use a hose for breathing, which was developed by Newton Perry in 1946. He was a former U.S. Navy man who trained Seals.

Today, visitors can still take a boat ride through the beautiful springs and kids of all ages can splash in the Buccaneer Bay Water Park.

On October 13, the park will celebrate 75 years on the exact day it opened. Plans for festivities are well underway.

If you'd like to visit, click here for more information.