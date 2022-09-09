It's a Good Morning to be in the University Area

At ABC Action News, we know it's the combination of all the communities that make Tampa Bay great to live in. That's why we've started a new series of reporting highlighting good things happening around town, discovering cool gems you may not know about, and uncovering the big news events impacting those areas.

On Friday, the Good Morning Tampa Bay team focused on the University Area.

Complete Coverage: GMTB Local Spotlight

USF Botanical Gardens will make you feel like you're nowhere near a college campus

Looking for peace and quiet? A retreat away from the busy day-to-day life?

Look no further than the USF Botanical Gardens.

Nestled right on the edge of the University of South Florida campus, the gardens are sure to make you forget that Fowler Avenue is just steps away.

State of the art USF Research Center hopes to open opportunities for students

A recently completed building on the campus of the University of South Florida is another piece to the Uptown vision.

The USF Research Center building was completed in March for around $42 million.

It's a three-story, 120,000-square foot mixed-use building with lab, office, and meeting spaces.

USF Contemporary Art Museum features famous works all year long

There's another hidden gem on the University of South Florida Campus, the Contemporary Art Museum.

It's 5,000 sq.ft. with rotating exhibits in the summer, fall and spring.

In addition to bringing in world-renowned artists, they also have their own permanent collection of art, with many produced right on campus in its graphic studio.

MOSI celebrates 60 years in Tampa Bay

The Museum of Science and Industry is looking toward its future as it celebrates 60 years in Tampa Bay.

There have been talks over the past few years to move the museum downtown. But that's no longer happening. MOSI will stay in Tampa's University area off Fowler Avenue.

Drive by, you'll see the big giant dinosaur out front and the zip-line. Inside, it's fun for the whole family.

Work continues to make Uptown a live, work, play destination

"People really need to come out and are certainly welcome to come out and see what's going on," said RD Management's Christopher Bowen.

He's part of the mastermind behind what's happening at the University Mall, now called the Uptown Innovation District.

It's been the catalyst for change here in the University area. Instead of a traditional mall, he said to think of this site as a tech garage.

UACDC works to make sure Tampa families have affordable housing

The University Area Community Development Corp. is working to make sure everyone in this community has access to affordable housing.

There are several projects the team is working on, including a new development called Uptown Sky.

When complete, there will be 61 affordable housing units.