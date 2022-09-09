MOSI celebrates 60 years in Tampa Bay

The Museum of Science and Industry is looking toward its future as it celebrates 60 years in Tampa Bay.

There have been talks over the past few years to move the museum downtown. But that's no longer happening. MOSI will stay in Tampa's University area off Fowler Avenue.

Drive by, you'll see the big giant dinosaur out front and the zip-line. Inside, it's fun for the whole family.

"Really, the trajectory that MOSI is on, that I've been charged with bringing here is, is expanding back into some of the footprints," John Graydon Smith, President, and CEO of MOSI, said. "So bringing back the large format theater, which we'll be doing in the next couple of years, giving more opportunities, more classrooms and bringing more of the area schools here, especially our Title One schools here in Hillsborough County. Bring those kids here on field trips throughout the year."

Right now, MOSI is hosting a temporary dinosaur exhibit. Animatronic dinosaurs fill the room, and all kids can learn about pre-historic creatures.

Don't worry, though, you'll still find some of the classics like the famous Tesla coils.

There are adult-only events here, too, like an upcoming Paint and Sip with a Science Twist.