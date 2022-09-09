USF Contemporary Art Museum features famous works all year long

There's another hidden gem on the University of South Florida Campus, the Contemporary Art Museum.

It's 5,000 sq.ft. with rotating exhibits in the summer, fall and spring.

In addition to bringing in world-renowned artists, they also have their own permanent collection of art, with many produced right on campus in its graphic studio.

But the work done by students at USF can also be seen out in the community across Tampa Bay.

Margaret Miller, Director of USF Contemporary Art Museum, said, "We loan those works to area companies, for temporary exhibitions in their public spaces, we loan them all across campus so that it enlivens the environment for students. We teach classes that come in and study different parts of the collection, and students do research to produce their papers and their talks on the collection."

There are other programs here, as well, including one for veterans called Breaking Barriers, which teaches them how to use their cell phone cameras.

They're also working to open up "The Generator" at the Factory in St. Pete, which will focus on digital art.

