UACDC works to make sure Tampa families have affordable housing

The University Area Community Development Corp. is working to make sure everyone in this community has access to affordable housing.

There are several projects the team is working on, including a new development called Uptown Sky.

When complete, there will be 61 affordable housing units.

The UACDC is also working on the University Townhome project. This will be a homeownership development. Residents will go through classes and, in the end, will be able to own a home for less than $200,000.

"To talk about how we can really create more housing stock in the community, that's really the answer, and ensuring that it stays affordable for the residents," Sarah Combs, CEO at University Area CDC, said. "We're not just talking about low-income residents anymore, we're talking about, you know, school teachers, firefighters, policemen, I mean, it's really starting to affect, you know, that middle, missing middle, you know, in terms of what we call the housing challenges. So we're really, really focusing on trying to meet people where they are and give them an affordable place to say."

Uptown Sky is slated to open sometime early next year. The UACDC is also finding success using a land banking program.

The UACDC also doesn't operate on a waitlist. They work with residents, nonprofits, and businesses in the area to help people find housing they can afford.

