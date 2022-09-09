USF Botanical Gardens will make you feel like you're nowhere near a college campus

Looking for peace and quiet? A retreat away from the busy day-to-day life?

Look no further than the USF Botanical Gardens.

Nestled right on the edge of the University of South Florida campus, the gardens are sure to make you forget that Fowler Avenue is just steps away.

"I was pretty amazed to see something like this at USF. A lot of people don't know that we're here. And the more I introduce students to it, the more they have a similar reaction where they're like, oh, we have like a little oasis here where we can come and study; where we can come and relax," explained Angelika Kirkham.

The property is about 16 acres and features more than 3,000 plants and a bustling butterfly garden.

It's all mainly taken care of by volunteers and USF students.

"I was drawn to our education programs. We are growing food for a food bank in town via some of our classes. We've got kids' activities and educational projects when they get here. And putting plants in people's yards and homes is a great way to help them with their psychological well-being. Bring them joy, help them develop empathy for other living things," explained Hayley Victoria, USF student.

The gardens feature a lot of education programs on campus, including growing your own food and bee-keeping.

The public can visit anytime, but its annual Fall Festival on October 8 and 9 is a perfect time to come.

Parking is free, but there is an admission charge of $5.

You can read more about their events and how to visit by clicking here.