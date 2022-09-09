State-of-the-art USF Research Center hopes to open opportunities for students

A recently completed building on the campus of the University of South Florida is another piece to the Uptown vision.

The USF Research Center building was completed in March for around $42 million.

It's a three-story, 120,000-square foot mixed-use building with lab, office, and meeting spaces.

The goal is for the building to be used for academic and federal research and for corporations to collaborate.

They're still looking for partners, but once they come in, students will be able to get hands-on experience in the most pristine facility.

"So what they're learning in the classroom becomes a reality, and the research part where they're working and interning with our partners here in the research park. So that gives them a credible upper hand, we think in terms of going out into the world, and being able to have that skill set that is needed to address some of those global challenges," explained Sylvia Wilson Thomas, Interim VP of Research and Innovation at USF.

The building is housed right on the edge of Fowler Avenue. A place for brilliant minds to be successful.

Allison Madden, Dir. of Operations for USF Research Foundation, said, "So people are driving by, they're gonna see that the lights are always on, that people are moving and shaking and doing things. And so that's one of the key things is that you know, creativity in this kind of work is not just a nine-to-five job, this is something that that that's a passion for people here."

The team is currently recruiting new companies to come to Tampa Bay. They want a company looking to expand or someone who wants to move to the area.

Once a company, or companies, is chosen, they'll be able to help design the inside to meet their needs.

