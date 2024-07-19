Watch Now
Clearwater Historical Society gives a glimpse into city's past

Posted at 6:17 AM, Jul 19, 2024

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Clearwater Historical Society provides a glimpse into the city's historic past.

In fact, they're located in a historic building themselves at the South Ward School, which was the first public school under Pinellas County Schools.

"Right now, we have the Clyde Butcher exhibit until the end of July," said Allison Dolan, President of the Clearwater Historical Society. "Our permanent displays are the history of Clearwater, the restaurants of Clearwater. We have Coast Guard, Belleview Biltmore and the founding families."

The museum takes you through many different iconic landmarks and time periods in Clearwater.

They're open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

