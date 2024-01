CLEARWATER, Fla. — Two people are injured, and northbound lanes of U.S. 19 were closed most of Friday after a crash, Clearwater Police said.

The crash happened on U.S. 19 North in the area of Seville Blvd.

Police originally said one driver died at the scene but later issued a correction that the driver was in critical condition. The other motorist involved was taken to a nearby hospital with what was described as non-life-threatening injuries.