St. Pete residents impacted by Helene can now do their laundry for free

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The City of St. Petersburg is offering free laundry facilities to those in need after Hurricane Helene moved across the area last week, leaving devastation and destruction in its wake.

City officials said they worked with local partners to make the facilities free for residents without power until further notice.

There are currently two locations where residents can wash and dry their clothes.



Parking lot across from Allendale United Methodist Church

3803 Haines Road North Open 24/7 Staff available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Easy Kleen Laundromat

2970 54th Avenue South 6 a.m. - 10 p.m.



Officials said more locations will be coming soon.