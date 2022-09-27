LIVE VLOG: Hurricane Ian

TAMPA, Fla. — As the Tampa Bay area prepares for Hurricane Ian, we're bringing you the latest impacts the storm is already having across the area.

The National Hurricane Center says Tuesday night, September 27, winds may start to pick up and become gusty based on Ian's present course. On Wednesday, winds may intensify into a tropical storm before settling down by late Thursday. Along the coast, the strongest winds will be felt. Inland flooding from storm surge is also a possibility, with coastal counties and flood-prone areas being most at danger.

12:07 PM:

Governor Ron DeSantis spoke in Sarasota about Hurricane Ian's impacts and announced other evacuation zones.

11:30 AM:

As City of Tampa officials held a press conference to discuss updates on Hurricane Ian, Mayor Castor received a call from President Biden. The moment can be seen about 16 mins into the press conference.