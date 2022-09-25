Tropical Storm Ian School Closings

TAMPA, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Ian's path continues to keep the Tampa Bay area in the cone of uncertainty, school districts across the area have started to announce closures ahead of the storm's possible impact.
- Hillsborough County Schools
- Closed Monday, September 26 through Thursday, September 29
- Pinellas County Schools
- Open Monday, September 26*
- Closed Tuesday, September 27, and Wednesday, September 28
- * The following schools in Pinellas County will release students early at 12:30 p.m. on Monday
- Palm Harbor University High School
- Dunedin Highland Middle School
- Johns Hopkins Middle School
- Pasco County Schools
- Open Monday, September 26
- Closed Tuesday, September 27 and Wednesday, September 28
- Polk County Schools
- Open Monday, September 26 and Tuesday, September 27
- After-school activities may be canceled Tuesday evening
- "Likely" schools will be closed Wednesday, September 28 and Thursday, September 29
- Manatee County Schools
- Open Monday, September 26
Colleges and Universities:
- University of Tampa
- Closed Monday, September 26 through Sunday, October 2