Tropical Storm Ian School Closings

TAMPA, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Ian's path continues to keep the Tampa Bay area in the cone of uncertainty, school districts across the area have started to announce closures ahead of the storm's possible impact.

Hillsborough County Schools

Closed Monday, September 26 through Thursday, September 29



Pinellas County Schools

Open Monday, September 26* Closed Tuesday, September 27, and Wednesday, September 28 * The following schools in Pinellas County will release students early at 12:30 p.m. on Monday

Palm Harbor University High School Dunedin Highland Middle School Johns Hopkins Middle School



Pasco County Schools

Open Monday, September 26 Closed Tuesday, September 27 and Wednesday, September 28



Polk County Schools

Open Monday, September 26 and Tuesday, September 27 After-school activities may be canceled Tuesday evening "Likely" schools will be closed Wednesday, September 28 and Thursday, September 29



Manatee County Schools

Open Monday, September 26



Colleges and Universities:

