After Milton: Check which roads are flooded, closed

Floridians across the state woke up to the devastation left behind by Hurricane Milton on Thursday, including flooding and roads littered with debris.

Officials are urging residents who don't have to be on the roads to stay put while they assess damage.

But those who have to drive today, including first responders and essential workers, can find a list of resources and maps to help determine which roads are safe.

For closures, incident reports, flooding and more, head to FL511 and use their interactive map.

The City of Tampa also offers a local flood map so residents know which roads to avoid.

Officials said traffic lights and stop signs may be down in multiple areas, so every intersection should be treated as if it's a four-way stop.

Duke Energy said drivers should also remember the following safety tips:



Consider all power lines – and trees, limbs or anything in contact with power lines – energized and dangerous.

Stay away from downed power lines and areas that may be hiding lines, such as floodwater and debris.

If a power line falls across a car that you are in, stay in the car. If you MUST get out of the car due to a fire or other immediate life-threatening situation, do your best to jump clear of the car and land on both feet. Be sure that no part of your body is touching the car when your feet touch the ground.