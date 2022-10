The Florida Medical Examiners Commission (MEC) confirmed there are now 44 deaths related to Hurricane Ian.

The Florida MEC is staffed by the FDLE. The Florida District Medical Examiners report hurricane deaths to the MEC following an autopsy to confirm the death is storm-related.

The 44 deaths attributed to Hurricane Ian and confirmed by the MEC are from the counties below:

Lake: 1

Sarasota: 3

Manatee: 1

Volusia: 5

Collier: 3

Lee: 30

Hendry: 1

