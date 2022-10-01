I-75 closed from North Port to Englewood in Sarasota County due to rising water from Myakka River

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Both directions of I-75 are closed from mile marker 179 (North Port / Toledo Blade Blvd) to mile marker 191 (Englewood / Jacaranda Blvd), according to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT).

FDOT said the portion of I-75 in Sarasota County had to be closed due to rising water from the Myakka River Friday evening, which made it unsafe for drivers.

I-75 closed both directions between North Port and Englewood

Major Traffic Alert: Both directions of I-75 are now closed from mile marker 179 (Toledo Blade Blvd) to mile marker 193 (Jacaranda Blvd) The Myakka River under I-75 has risen and impacted the interstate, no longer making it safely passable for motorists. https://t.co/M5ymHpo6cn pic.twitter.com/uS7jvVNO08 — FLORIDA DOT (@MyFDOT) October 1, 2022

Motorists planning on traveling on I-75 to or from southwest Florida should seek an alternative route or follow the detours below:

Motorists traveling southbound on I-75:

A detour will be established at exit 257 (Brandon) to re-route motorists east on S.R. 60 to U.S. 98.

If a motorist chooses to continue southbound on I-75, they will only be able to travel as far as exit 193 (Englewood / Jacaranda Blvd).

At exit 193, motorists will be forced to exit and turn around and return northbound.

Motorists traveling northbound on I-75:

A detour will be established at exit 141 (Palm Beach Blvd) to re-route motorists east on S.R. 80 / U.S. 27 to U.S. 98.

If a motorist chooses to continue northbound on I-75, they will only be able to travel as far as exit 179 (North Port / Toledo Blade Blvd).

At exit 179, motorists will be forced to exit and turn around and return southbound.

Please note the detours above are expected to be in place until the water recedes.

"Please drive with caution through the area as other flooding is being experienced in the area."

For up-to-date information on road closures and delays, visit the FL511 website.