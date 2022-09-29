How to apply for FEMA assistance after Hurricane Ian

Homeowners and renters in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Pinellas, and Sarasota counties who were affected by Hurricane Ian may apply for FEMA disaster assistance.

Florida survivors can apply for disaster assistance here, by calling 800-621-3362 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. EDT, or by using the FEMA mobile app.

If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service, or others, give FEMA the number for that service.

When you apply for assistance, make sure you have the following information ready:



A current phone number where you can be contacted

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying

Your Social Security number

A general list of damage and loses

Banking information if you choose direct deposit

If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or company name

Survivors may be eligible to receive assistance for uninsured and underinsured damage and losses resulting from Hurricane Ian. FEMA said if you have homeowners, renters, or flood insurance, you should file a claim as soon as possible.

FEMA does not duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. You may be eligible for federal assistance if your policy does not cover all your disaster expenses.

For a video on how to apply for assistance, click here.

HURRICANE RESOURCES